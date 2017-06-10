Recall issued for Chef Boyardee, other spaghetti and meatball products

Chef Boyardee mini pasta shells and meatballs is among the products recalled. (Photo: U.S. Department of Agriculture)

Conagra Brand, Inc. is recalling about 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recalled products contain milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the product label.

The products were made on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12.

The following products are subject to recall:

131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

An ingredient supplier notified the Pennsylvania-based company because bread crumbs used in the product potentially contained undeclared milk.

Go to the USDA’s website for more information.

