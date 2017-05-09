Recall issued for Save-A-Lot chicken & waffle sandwiches

Save-A-Lot Pick 5 chicken waffle sandwich (Photo: FDA)

Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. Packing Division issued a voluntary recall Tuesday of Save-A-Lot Pick 5 chicken waffle sandwich distributed nationwide due to possible Listeria contamination.

The product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide at Save-A-Lot stores, according to the FDA.

The following date codes are included with this recall:

· Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich

· UPC: 051933353664

· Product size: 14.4 ounce box

The FDA said no one has reported

Consumers seeking a replacement or refund for recalled products should call the FDA’s customer hotline at (724)483-2056 Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.

