Pizza Hut to hire up to 11,000 employees by Super Bowl Sunday

Pizza Hut is expecting to hire up to 11,000 workers in time for the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

The restaurant chain said Thursday that hiring additional employees to bake pizzas, handle food deliveries and manage locations is critical with customer demand potentially peaking during the National Football League's championship game. The legions of new workers will also help the pizza restaurant company prepare for a major expansion, with its goal to have 8,500 locations in the U.S.., and 20,000 across the globe, in the next several years.

"We're committed to improving the overall customer experience,'' Kelly McCulloch, Pizza Hut's senior director, human resources, said in a statement. "This starts with our restaurants recruiting top talent, and training team members to perform at their absolute best."

The pizza chain is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, which also owns Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell. It announced its growth plans last year.

