HSN has its headquarters in St. Petersburg. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

St. Petersburg-based HSN has been taken over by rival QVC Group in a $2.1 billion deal.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Liberty Interactive Group announced the deal Thursday. The company already had a 38 percent stake in HSN, formerly known at the Home Shopping Network.

HSN will continue to operate as a separate brand.

