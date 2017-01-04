Study: Tampa Bay jobs ranking leaves room for improvement

TAMPA, Fla. -- We're a few days into the New Year, and millions of people are still feeling optimistic about 2017. But if the resolution was to find a new or better job, this might be a tough pill to swallow.

When it comes to switching careers, Tampa comes 52nd on a new list of "best cities for jobs". St. Petersburg was 59th.

In fact, the best Florida city to find a job was Orlando, ranking third on the same list.

Scottsdale, Arizona ranks first.

So what gives? After all, Tampa's unemployment rate is at a low 4.7%.

But try telling that to a crowd of people gathering Wednesday at Tampa International Airport for a job fair. All, vying for about 300 jobs at the airport’s new restaurants.

“A lot of people, a lot of my friends that I talk to, they tell me that it's hard to find a job,” said Brenda Williams.

“They will say there are jobs, but you know, when it comes down to it, it's more or less you're just sending a resume to probably just an empty block,” said job applicant Ricky Reynolds.

The figures stem from a new Wallethub.com study. The financial website crushed 23 data points from the US Census Bureau, and found Tampa is far behind other major Florida cities when it comes to job prospects.

Housing is affordable. But the study found salaries, benefits, benefits, transportation, and employment growth, all lagging.

“Definitely transportation. And pay,” said Melissa Risk, who had just moved to Tampa and got the good news she’d been hired.

“I want more, definitely. Who doesn't want more? Right?” said Ferdous Stone, an IT worker who considers herself among the “under-employed” – earning less than many of her peers.

We took the numbers to the top at Tampa City Hall, asking Mary Bob Buckhorn how is it possible that just an hour and a half east on I-4, in Orlando, they could be ranked number three, while Tampa ranked 52nd?

“I mean, we're not tops in every category, but I will take the cumulative score,” said Mayor Buckhorn. “Three out of the last six years, Tampa has led the state and the number of new jobs created. I mean, money magazine has named the number one city in the southeast United States last year.”

Mayor Buckhorn says Tampa is going through some growing pains, but with downtown redevelopment, airport expansion, and huge growth at Port Tampa Bay, he believes the city is on the fast track.

“Within 10 years, south of Atlanta, this city will be the economic engine that drives the entire southeastern United States,” he predicts.

Until then, people we spoke with say they'd like to see the Tampa sponsor more job fairs, similar to the one taking place at TIA.

That way they can get in front of employers, not just submit a resume online.

Convinced - they could be working, if they were just given the chance.

“I can't say that Tampa needs anything because I think that Tampa is doing what they're supposed to do,” said Williams. “You just got to go out and get it.”

The worst performing Florida city in the WalletHub.com study was Tallahassee, with a dismal ranking of 142 out of 150.

To see the full report, click here.

(© 2017 WTSP)