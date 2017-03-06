Tampa International named best airport in its category

File photo of Tampa International Airport (Photo: WTSP)

If you like Tampa International Airport, you're not alone.

Airports Council International on Monday named TIA the top North American airport serving 15-25 million passengers, and the second-best airport in North America serving more than 2 million.

In the second category, TIA came in behind Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Toronto's Billy Bishop airports and tied with El Paso and Ottawa.

“We’re especially proud to have earned these prestigious awards despite the unprecedented construction program happening in our terminals and throughout our Airport,” said Tampa airport CEO Joe Lopano.

Tampa score showed increases in the security category, including wait times and the courtesy and helpfulness of security personnel, as well as the check-in category, also with high marks for courteous and efficient staff.

The rankings come from more than 600,000 surveys across 84 countries and measures 34 performance indicators.

