Tampa, other Florida cities are nation's fastest growing, Forbes says

Downtown Tampa

Forbes Magazine has released its annual list of the nation's 25 fastest-growing cities, and the Tampa Bay area and Florida dominate the top spots on the list.

Tampa-St-Petersburg-Clearwater came in no. 8 on the list, with a 2016 population growth rate of 1.65 percent, 3.03 percent job growth rate and 2.83 percent GMP growth rate.

Local wages grew 6.42 percent in 2016, and home prices grew 7.10 percent.

The magazine predicts continued growth in all categories this year, with a projected wage growth of 7.6 percent leading the way.

Other Florida areas on the list include:

1. Cape Coral-Fort Myers

2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

4. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach

5. Jacksonville

6. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

15. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville

18. Lakeland-Winter Haven

