Tax-day food deals

Get that return filed and then celebrate at one of several locations with drink and food specials. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2010 Getty Images)

Stressing over having to file your tax return today? Don't sweat. Here are some deals to make the day easier.

You will probably need a drink first. So head over to the World of Beer where you can get a free draft or $5 off your bill.

Arby’s is offering free curly fries on Tuesday with no purchase required. (Note: This deal is only available at certain locations, so check with your Arby’s beforehand.)

Boston Market’s deal Tuesday is a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, a regular fountain drink, cornbread and a cookie for $10.40.

Bob Evans is slicing 30 percent off your entire purchase for dine-in and carry-out orders with a coupon available at www.bobevans.com/taxday.

Chuck E. Cheese’s is offering a free large cheese pizza with the purchase of one its thin and crispy pizzas.

Chili’s is serving its blueberry and pineapple margaritas all day on Tuesday for $6.

Cinnabon, at some locations, is offering two free Cinnabon bites on Tuesday. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.

Hooters: Kids 12 and younger eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more for each free kids meal. Some locations have this dine-in-only deal Saturday through Tuesday and others have it only Tuesday.

McDonald’s is offering buy-one-get-one free Big Macs but the offer varies from franchise, Same goes with deals like to Quarter Pounders with Cheese for 1 cent, 15 cents or 25 cents; free small French fries; or 59-cent hamburgers. Again, check with your McDonald’s before you order.

National Parks will let you in for free Tuesday and Wednesday.

Planet Fitness, Tuesday through Saturday will give patrons a free HydroMassage.

Sonic Drive-In's deal on Tuesday is a half-price cheeseburger. Deal varies by location so check before ordering.

Sonny’s BBQ says the IRS doesn’t stand for the International Revenue Service. It stands for “Irresistible Ribs Special at Sonny’s BBQ.” That’s half price for its St. Louis Rib Dinner with two sides and bread on Tuesday.

Florida Today