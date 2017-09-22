Walmart will now deliver, put away your groceries

A Walmart cart is seen on August 18, 2015. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Walmart is taking its battle against online giant Amazon to the next level, piloting a service that will not only deliver groceries to a customer's front door, but have the driver carry them inside and load them into the refrigerator.

The big box retailer announced the trial in a blog post Friday, noting that it's being done in partnership with August Home, which makes the keyless locks that can be controlled with a smartphone, as well as other "smart'' devices. that are crucial to the service.

In a test being conducted with some August Home customers in Silicon Valley, users can order products, including groceries, from Walmart.com.

A Deliv driver will then be dispatched to drop the order off, and if the customer is not home, the driver will enter a one-time passcode onto the house's smart lock keypad. The driver will walk in, leave the packages in the hallway, or if the customer has ordered vegetables, steak or other items for dinner, place the groceries right inside the refrigerator or freezer.

The homeowner, who will get a message telling them when their packages have arrived, can keep tabs on the delivery through the August Home app, which allows them to watch the items get taken inside. They'll even be notified that the front door has been locked once the driver takes off.

Following the news that Amazon.com's acquisition of Whole Foods Market received FTC approval, Amazon announced that it is striving to make Whole Foods more affordable for the average consumer. Video provided by TheStreet Newslook

"We want to do more in the future by delivering groceries and other orders in whatever location works best for our customers, inside the house for some and in the fridge/freezer in the garage for others,'' Sloan Eddleston, vice president, Walmart eCommerce strategy and business operations wrote in the blog. "The possibilities are endless.''

© 2017 USATODAY.COM