What should you do with your tax refund?

A South Carolina mom used her tax refund of $5600 to pay an entire year's rent. She posted about it on Facebook explaining that she'd rather guarantee a roof over their heads than get them the latest shoes or toys.

Did that mom do the right thing with her refund?

Scott Linington is a Certified Financial Planner and Vice President of Investments at Raymond James. He helped us answer that question. "I would say no. It would probably be better for them to hold onto the funds, invest it or keep it as a cash reserve." is a Certified Financial Planner and Vice President of Investments at Raymond James. He helped us answer that question. "I would say no. It would probably be better for them to hold onto the funds, invest it or keep it as a cash reserve."

But he also says what you do with your refund all comes down to discipline. "If you really can't handle the temptation of spending the lump sum, then in that particular circumstance -- yes. Knowing that the fixed expense is taken care of for the full year would be advisable."

Holistic Mental Health Clinic in St. Petersburg says there's a reason people love a big tax refund. " It wasn't there and then it's suddenly there! This releases dopamine in our brain and it makes us feel really really good. It's the reason why people get addicted to gambling." Lynn Nelson with thesays there's a reason people love a big tax refund. " It wasn't there and then it's suddenly there! This releases dopamine in our brain and it makes us feel really really good. It's the reason why people get addicted to gambling."

She says there's also an anticipatory happiness associated with waiting for a refund. "People think about what they're going to get and this increases their happiness. It reinforces paying more money to the government in order to get the refund, because now they get to spend more time thinking about what they are going to spend it on."

Linington says there are three things you should do with a refund: Keep it as a cash reserve in case of emergencies. If you already have that, pay off high interest loans and credit cards. After that's taken care of, invest the rest.

Nelson says there are benefits to doing those things. "It's not as fun, although, there can be -- if you allow it -- satisfaction and a sense of accomplishment or success."

Linington agrees. "It's amazing when you are disciplined putting investments away how much stress that does take off because you don't have to worry about the unknowns and where the funds are going to come from if the roof leaks or the car breaks down."

Financial planners say you try *not* to get a tax refund because you are essentially giving the government an interest free loan with your hard earned money.

