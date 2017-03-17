1 dead in fatal crash on Himes Ave. in Tampa

TAMPA -- One person has died in a traffic crash that shut down Himes Avenue in Tampa Friday morning.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash involving three vehicles at Himes Avenue at Waters Avenue.

There are multiple roads closures, including eastbound Waters Avenue at Dale Mabry Highway and both directions of Himes Ave. at Sitka St. and Humphrey Street.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

