Shots fired at Tampa officers; one suspect arrested, another on the run

Tampa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at N. Central Avenue at Floribraska Avenue. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- One man is in custody and the search is one for a second suspect after shots were fired at Tampa police officers during a traffic stop overnight.

According to Tampa Police Department, officers returned fire but no one was hurt in the exchange which took place in the area of N. Central Avenue and Floribraska Avenue.

TPD says that the area is an active scene as they conduct the investigation.

Police have not identified the person arrested or connected them with the shooting. They are searching for another person who ran from the scene.

