1-year-old boy found inside hot car in Florida dies

Khayden Saint Sauver, 1, was pronounced dead after authorities found him in a hot car over the weekend. (Photo: CBS12)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) - A 1-year-old boy who was found inside of a hot car parked outside a home in Delray Beach was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

He's been identified as Khayden Saint Sauveur. He would've turned 2 years old next month.

Home surrounded in crime scene tape. @DelrayBeachPD at scene, after they got a call about a toddler found in car. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/Y0h6j4HKvD — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) July 15, 2017

The Delray Beach police responded to the scene on NW Fifth Street, near Military Trail and Lake Ida Road, just after 3:15 p.m. and found the boy inside a BMW.

Police performed CPR and the child was transported to Bethesda Memorial Hospital by Delray Beach Fire Rescue. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Toddler's family outside @DelrayBeachPD. He tells @CBS12 the boy was rushed to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/9BWTDKcFr6 — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) July 15, 2017

Dani Moschella, public information officer for DPBD, says officers are continuing to investigate this incident. Right now, police say it appears to be an accident.

Officers say the boy somehow gained access to the car while playing with other children at the home.

“Make sure any vehicle in your driveway is locked, that little kids can't get the keys," Moschella said. "The parents may not even know [a child is] missing.”

Police say the child may have been inside the car for up to two hours.

Police say a car sitting out in this type of heat can reach 150 degrees in just a matter of minutes.

Police say they have cleared the scene.

PD towing silver BMW away, parked outside home along S. Military Trail & Lake Ida Rd. More info from @DelrayBeachPD in a few mins. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/FsAafNSs8M — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) July 15, 2017

