10-month-old needs bone marrow transplant

Emilie Meza, 10 months, suffers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- At just 10 months old, Emilie Meza has the energy that lights up a room.

You would never realize she’s going through something very heartbreaking, fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Emilie started chemotherapy just a year and a half ago. After having a bone marrow biopsy, tests showed she needed a bone marrow transplant.

The family has 3 months to find a donor.

How can you help? Visit the GoFundMe page and donate here

Reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks with the family about the need to find a donor for their daughter.

If you would like to donate or want to help you can get more information here.

