10-month-old needs bone marrow transplant

BRADENTON, Fla. -- At just 10 months old, Emilie Meza has the energy that lights up a room.
You would never realize she’s going through something very heartbreaking, fighting Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Emilie started chemotherapy just a year and a half ago. After having a bone marrow biopsy, tests showed she needed a bone marrow transplant.
The family has 3 months to find a donor.
Reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks with the family about the need to find a donor for their daughter.
