10th person from S. Florida nursing home that lost A/C during Irma dies

Officials say a 10th patient has died from a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.
Hollywood police said Thursday in a news release that 94-year-old Martha Murray died Wednesday. They said her death was related to the problems at the facility following Irma. The first eight patients from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died Sept. 13, three days after Irma struck. The ninth died Tuesday.
The state has suspended the facility's license while the owners have sued the state to block its actions.
The police and state attorney are conducting a criminal investigation as well.
