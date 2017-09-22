11th person from S. Florida nursing home that lost A/C during Irma dies

The Latest on nursing home deaths in Florida (all times local):

Police say an 11th patient has died after being taken from an overheated Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

Hollywood police said Friday that 94-year-old Alice Thomas died Thursday and that they are treating it as part of their criminal investigation of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills and its employees.

Eight patients died on Sept. 13, three days after Irma knocked out the home's air conditioning. Three have died this week. Overall, 145 patients were taken from the home.

The dead have ranged from 78 to 99 years old. No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's license. The home has filed a lawsuit trying to overturn the state's actions.