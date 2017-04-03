11-year-old girl found safe in D.C. after Amber Alert issued

Arieyana Forney (Photo: WCNC)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon after an 11-year-old girl went missing from her home where inside, Charlotte Police said they found two people dead.

Police believe the deceased are Arieyana Forney’s grandparents and Arieyana was nowhere to be found.

Sometime Sunday night, police said a female called 911 indicating she had been kidnapped and gave an address. Savannah Levins, a reporter at WUSA9’s sister station WCNC, said it was likely Arieyana.

That led D.C. Police to a car, where she was found inside.

Two adults were also in the car and were arrested. One is believed to be her uncle.

