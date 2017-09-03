WTSP
11-year-old Orange County girl found safe following AMBER Alert

Stan Chambers, WTSP 11:25 AM. EDT September 03, 2017

APOPKA, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Makayla Fisher was found in good health after a citizen flagged down deputies and told them where she was, officials said. 

Authorities believed Makayla, who has lived with her grandmother since birth, was taken by her step-grandfather, Darrell Mills, 50, from their home on Elderton Drive in Apopka at 2:15 a.m., according to WKMG-TV in Orlando. 

Mills has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators did not say where the pair was found. 

AMBER Alert Activation Criteria

  • The child must be under 18 years of age.
  • There must be a clear indication of an abduction.
  • The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.
  • There must be a detailed description of child, abductor and/or vehicle to broadcast to the public.
  • The activation must be recommended by the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

