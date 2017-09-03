11-year-old Orange County girl found safe following AMBER Alert

APOPKA, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

AMBER ALERT CANCELLED! 11 yr old girl found. Step grandfather arrested. Citizen flagged down deputy. #grateful pic.twitter.com/Dftd76oUg6 — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 3, 2017

Makayla Fisher was found in good health after a citizen flagged down deputies and told them where she was, officials said.

Authorities believed Makayla, who has lived with her grandmother since birth, was taken by her step-grandfather, Darrell Mills, 50, from their home on Elderton Drive in Apopka at 2:15 a.m., according to WKMG-TV in Orlando.

Mills has been taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators did not say where the pair was found.

AMBER Alert Activation Criteria

The child must be under 18 years of age.

There must be a clear indication of an abduction.

The law enforcement agency's preliminary investigation must conclude that the child's life is in danger.

There must be a detailed description of child, abductor and/or vehicle to broadcast to the public.

The activation must be recommended by the local law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

