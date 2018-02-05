12 people trapped in hostage situation inside Miami restaurant

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are proceeding cautiously with a hostage situation at a restaurant in Miami.

The Joseph Restaurant is on NW 7th Street at 19th Avenue. Miami police tweeted out what they believe started it.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

There are police, SWAT officers and Fire Rescue on the scene.

According to police, they received a call for a robbery outside of the bar. Then 30 minutes into that call, a woman ran outside the bar and said she and others are being held hostage inside by the owner.

“Another female exited the establishment, which is a club, and said the management was holding them hostage and not allowing them to come out,” said Miami Police officer Michael Vega. “We’re trying to get to the bottom of it, see what exactly is happening and take it from there.”

Police say a person they believe is the bar manager is holding 12 patrons and employees and won’t let them leave.

The manager is also reportedly not answering the phones nor responding to police requests to talk.

Nearby Citrus Grove Elementary and Citrus Grove Jr High have been locked down as a precautionary measure.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.