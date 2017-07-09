WTSP
Teen accused of starting fire at Walmart that caused $3M in damage

15-Year-Old Set Fire, Caused $3 Million In Damage At Elkin Walmart: SBI

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:09 AM. EDT July 09, 2017

ELKIN, NC - The SBI confirmed Friday that a 15-year-old intentionally set a fire at the Elkin Walmart Tuesday night.

The fire caused approximately $3 million in damage and the 15-year-old was charged with burning personal property in a public building.

The Surry County Fire Marshal's office said the case is still under investigation by Elkin Police, Elkin Fire Dept. and SBI. 

The CC Camp Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

