18-year-old dog surrendered to shelter finds loving new home

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An 18-year-old dog given to a D.C. animal shelter after her owner died has found the loving home she needs for her final days.

Julep was surrendered to the Humane Rescue Alliance when the only owner she ever had passed away.

At 18, she was the oldest dog in the shelter.

On Tuesday, that changed.

“I thoroughly believe that the right dog shows up at the right time,” Wayne Lerch said while wiping tears away from his eyes. “I saw a picture of Julep on Facebook and saw that she was here and her story and I had to come see her.”

(Photo: Humane Rescue Alliance)

He’s going through his own period of grief. Lerch just lost his beloved dog Jasmine.

“I had Jasmine for about 10 1/2 years. She was just such an amazing dog,” Lerch said. “She’s a 60-pound pit bull that thought she was a lapdog. She was probably the hardest dog for me to lose.”

But now, he’s ready to bring Julep home and give her all the love the super senior deserves.

“I know she’s not going to be around for very long, but that’s okay. She deserves to live out the rest of her life in a loving home with somebody who’s going to take care of her and pamper her and make sure that she enjoys the last bit of life she has,” Lerch said.

(Photo: Humane Rescue Alliance)

And if her excitement over Lerch and his supply of treats was any indication Tuesday, she still has plenty of life to live and love to give.

“Her showing up in my life was good for me. I’m being a little selfish by helping her out.”

