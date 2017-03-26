2 adults, 2 teens killed in Alabama plane crash

West Blount Fire District Assistant chief Kyle Ellison said the plane was traveling from Kissimmee, Florida to McKeller Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Tennessee. It left at 12:52 p.m. WIAT photo

HAYDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were killed in a plane crash in Hayden near Highway 160 and Cullwell Road.

West Blount Fire District Assistant chief Kyle Ellison said the plane was traveling from Kissimmee, Florida to McKeller Sipes Regional Airport in Jackson, Tennessee. It left at 12:52 p.m.

The victims were a 14-year-old female, 16-year-old male, 45-year-old male, and 43-year-old female. Ellison said it appears it was a family traveling together. There was a mayday call around 2:30 p.m.

Brittany Reno saw the plane as she was driving on Hwy 160.

“It spun around and took a nose dive down the wing came down over us the wind carried it over into the field,” said Reno.

Charles Cullwell said the plane landed on his property and he found the plane.

“It is a mess, it’s a rubble of tin, and you cannot tell it’s a plane,” said Cullwell.

Ellison said the fuselage, wings, and debris were scattered.

“From the area were the wings were located in different parts of our territory to fuselage it’s approximately a ½ to mile scattered in various areas,” said Ellison.

The FAA is expected to arrive on scene Sunday morning. The cause is still under investigation.

