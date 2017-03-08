2 arrested for attempted murder after alleged beatdown of victim

Robert DeCola and Charles Blair (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Two men were arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder after deputies said they used a pickup truck to run into a man then beat him with a wooden stick and left him injured in a parking lot.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said that Robert DeCola, 36, and Charles Blair, 34, were located after deputies found the truck with front-end damage and blood on it. The truck was also reported to have a decal for Black Dog Tree Service.

According to the release, DeCola and Blair allegedly attacked the 39-year-old victim before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputies found the victim in a parking lot near Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street suffering from a broken arm, lacerations to his body and a broken nose.

The victim told deputies that he knew his attackers and said they ran into him multiple times with the truck. The suspects then left the truck and proceeded to beat him with a wooden stick.

With the description of the suspects and the truck in hand, SCSO's Tactical Unit traveled to the area of Ingram Avenue and Beneva Road and placed the suspects under arrest Tuesday afternoon.

DeCola and Blair are being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

