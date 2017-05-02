2 Chicago cops shot after 2 vehicles pull up next to their car, police say

Scene on Chicago's South Side where two police officers were shot on night of May 2, 2017 CBS CHICAGO

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded late Tuesday when two vehicles pulled up alongside their car and someone started firing, authorities said.

One officer was shot in the arm and hip and the other in the back but managed to fire back, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

Witnesses told CBS Chicago they heard several rounds.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson visited them at Stroger Hospital and said both were alert and expected to recover. "They're doing quite well, thank God," Johnson said outside the hospital.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and aldermen were also at the hospital, CBS Chicago says. Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham said he met briefly with both officers, the station adds.

The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, a high crime area on the city's South Side.

The officers were conducting a follow up investigation to a previous incident when two vehicles pulled up and those inside began firing. The officers were wearing civilian clothes at the time but had on vests with police badges on them, Guglielmi said.

Police said they believe the officers were shot with a high powered weapon.

A manhunt was underway for the suspects and police said three people of interest were being questioned.

Detectives had some promising leads, CBS Chicago said.

Guglielmi said two weapons had been recovered.

Police found several weapons near the scene, and located a vehicle they believe is linked to the shooting, Johnson said.

