(Photo: WFAA)

PARKER COUNTY, Texas -- Two children died after being locked in a hot car Friday afternoon.

According to Parker County Sheriff’s investigators, they were called to the 200 block of Rambling Loop, west of Lake Weatherford, shortly after 4 p.m.



The Medical Examiner have identified the children as a 16-month-old boy named Cavanaugh Ramirez and 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez, who celebrated her birthday in February.

According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, the children’s mother said she’d been checking on her children periodically, who were playing in a back room. But at about 4 p.m., she couldn’t find them. After searching the house and property, she told authorities she discovered her two children, who’d apparently locked themselves inside the car in the front seat. Temperatures reached about 96 degrees.



“Whenever she found them inside the car, she said one of the kids had actually gotten her cell phone and the car keys and had them in their hand and locked themselves in,” says Capt. Mark Arnett.



Authorities say this will likely be a lengthy investigation. It is unclear at this point if anyone will face charges.

“This case is in the early stages of the investigation,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “Any comment regarding this case at this time, would be an assumption, until all of the facts are gathered.”

Sheriff Fowler said incidents involving any child are always difficult, but said this call was especially heartbreaking.

© 2017 WFAA-TV