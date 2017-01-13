2 dead in Bradenton shooting

Two individuals were found dead of gunshot wounds at the 5200 block of 15th St. Ct. E. in Bradenton. (Photo: Google Street Maps)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Detectives are investigating the shooting death of two individuals at the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East in Bradenton.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. Friday and found the bodies of a male and a female outside of a residence.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office released few details of the incident. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

