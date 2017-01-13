WTSP
Close

2 dead in Bradenton shooting

10News Staff , WTSP 2:36 PM. EST January 13, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Detectives are investigating the shooting death of two individuals at the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East in Bradenton.

Deputies responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. Friday and found the bodies of a male and a female outside of a residence.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office released few details of the incident. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories