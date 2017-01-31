2 killed in Largo when motorcycle strikes vehicle

(Photo: WTSP)

Two people were killed Tuesday evening when their motorcycle struck a vehicle, Largo police said.

About 7:09 p.m., a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were riding near the intersection of 137th Avenue and Walsingham Road when it struck the vehicle, which was northbound on 137th Avenue.

Both the man and woman were ejected from the motorcycle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; the man died after being taken to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing, but police said it appears the motorcycle violated the vehicle's right of way.

