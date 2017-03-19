2 men arrested outside White House within 12 hours

A security fence is seen around the perimeter of the White House in Washington, DC, March 18, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB, This content is subject to copyright.)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Within 12 hours Saturday, Secret Service agents arrested two men near the White House. One of them said he had a bomb.

William Bryant Rawlinson, of Silver Spring, Md., jumped a low metal barrier just outside a White House fence and rattled a security barrier at about 12:40 p.m., the Secret Service said. An agent heard him screaming statements that reportedly didn’t make sense.

Rawlinson, 54, was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

Then, just before midnight, Sean Patrick Keoughan drove a “suspicious” car to a security checkpoint near the White House and stated “there’s a bomb in the trunk” while clasping something in his hand, the Secret Service reported.

Keoughan, 29, said “this is a test” while being taken to the ground, agents said.

Crews searched the vehicle and did not find any explosives.

The car was reported stolen in Roanoke, Va., which is where Keoughan lives. He was arrested for making a fake bomb threat and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Republican President Donald Trump wasn't at the White House because he and his family are spending the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

The two incidents happened eight days after a man breached an outer perimeter fence and scaled a vehicle gate to gain entry to the White House lawn, raising questions about lapses in security under the Secret Service's watch.

Jonathan Tran, 26, of Milpitas, Calif., roamed the presidential grounds for more than 16 minutes before Secret Service agents discovered he was there.

