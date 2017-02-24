Police continue investigating shooting of DC cops after social video emerges

(Photo: Ellison Barber)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - New video found on Twitter appears to show the shooting involving two officers in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday night.

Two D.C. police officers were shot in Northeast, D.C. on Thursday night around 10:40 p.m. at Morse Street and Holbrooke Street, according to authorities.

Video from Twitter user @black5883 appears to show the shooting from Thursday night. In the video shots are heard being fired. Two officers are seen in the middle of the street with an officer on the ground. Several officers are then seen running towards the scene. WUSA9 is still waiting for confirmation regarding the video from police.

WARNING: Video contains graphic content. Watch at your own discretion.



The two officers suffered from non-life threatening injuries. Both officers are stable and remain at MedStar hospital, police said Friday morning. One officer was shot in the leg and the other officer was shot in the torso.

A suspect was also shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect has died. The suspect's gun was recovered at this scene.

It is unclear who shot first at this time.

2 police officers shot in NE DC. Both were taken to the hospital - conscious and breathing. Suspect also down. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RPWTENoxzE — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) February 24, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)