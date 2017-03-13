2 Penn St. ex-administrators plead guilty in abuse case

Gary Schultz and Tim Curley (Photo: Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Two former Penn State University administrators have pleaded guilty in the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, more than five years after the scandal broke.



Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz each pleaded guilty Monday in Harrisburg to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge.



Penn State ex-President Graham Spanier is also charged in the case, but he's not in court.



The three handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant who said he saw Sandusky, a retired defensive football coach, sexually abusing a boy in a team shower. They did not report the matter to police or child welfare authorities but told Sandusky he was not allowed to bring children to the campus.



Sandusky was arrested a decade later and convicted in 2012.

