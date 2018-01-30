2 Polk Co. educators arrested, facing termination for child abuse charges

BARTOW, Fla. - A teacher and a para educator with Polk County Schools were arrested and are facing termination, one for engaging in child abuse and the other for not reporting it.

Shelby Faulk, 31, of Winter Haven, a para-educator at The Jean O'Dell Learning Center, faces charges of negligent child abuse without bodily harm and false imprisonment of a child. Julio Torres, 54, of Lakeland, a teacher at the learning center, faces a charge of failure to report child abuse.

Faulk is currently on unpaid administrative leave. Torres is on paid administrative leave, the school district said.

"I am immediately moving forward with the process of terminating their employment based on the information provided by the Bartow Police Department," Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said in a statement. "My recommendation will go before the school board for approval."

Faulk is accused of using abusive physical contact on three separate occasions at the school, which serves special needs students, police said. The contact was witnessed by Torres, who didn't report the abuse, and a nurse who ultimately reported the incidents to authorities.

During one incident in December 2017, Faulk was working with a student who wore a special jacket with "D rings" in order to secure him to a seat on the school bus.

"Out of frustration in the classroom, Faulk used the student's medical use jacket and pinned the student

to the ground by placing a chair leg through the D rings and then sitting on the chair," police said. "Although this did not injure the juvenile student, it rendered him unable to move. She held this student down for an extended period of time."

During the same month, Faulk repeatedly pinched and pushed another juvenile student as a discipline measure because the student was "acting out," police said.

Earlier this month, Faulk repeatedly pushed another juvenile student multiple times with both of her hands, causing the student to fall to the floor, police said.

None of the students were injured in either incident.

"It should be noted that none of the actions taken by Faulk were approved by school administration," police said. "There are protocols in place if the need arises to restrain students. These were not them."

