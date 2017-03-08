WTSP
Close

2 teens shot in Tampa; suspects sought

WTSP 3:53 PM. EST March 08, 2017

TAMPA  --   Tampa police are searching for two suspects who they say shot  and injured a 16- and 17-year-old.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on the 6700 block of Shadeville Lane.  

The teens were transported to Tampa General Hospital. One of the victims has non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim's condition is unknown.

Police said this doesn't appear to be a random act and are currently investigating. Witnesses say they saw a silver Toyota driven by two black males leave the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.  

 

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories