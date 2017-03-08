TAMPA -- Tampa police are searching for two suspects who they say shot and injured a 16- and 17-year-old.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on the 6700 block of Shadeville Lane.

The teens were transported to Tampa General Hospital. One of the victims has non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim's condition is unknown.

Police said this doesn't appear to be a random act and are currently investigating. Witnesses say they saw a silver Toyota driven by two black males leave the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.

© 2017 WTSP-TV