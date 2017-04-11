2 wildfires in Pasco County still burning

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Firefighters were able to keep two separate wildfires in check overnight Tuesday.

Officials with the Florida Forest Service and Pasco Fire Rescue gave the latest update on the Campground and Silver Palm fires burning in an area north of Land O' Lakes.

According to Judy Tear of the FFS, the Campground fire is about 75 acres in size and is 75 percent contained. Firefighters performed a backburn to keep the fires from continuing to spread. Additional units, including bulldozers and brush trucks will arrive at the scene to assist today.

The Silver Palm Fire has presented a challenge for firefighters as the swampy terrain has made it difficult for them to access the 25-acre fire, according to FFS incident commander John DeWolfe. However, firefighters were able to use higher ground to keep some lines on the fire.

DeWolfe said that the conditions for it to spread further are limited by the swamp-like conditions and DeWolfe said he was confident that the fire can be contained before it reaches homes.

There are no voluntary evacuation orders in place for the two wildfires, but DeWolfe said that residents with respiratory issues are advised to monitor conditions.

Pasco Emergency Services Director Kevin Guthrie said that a burn ban is in the works for the county and will be presented to the board of the county commission on Wednesday.

Officials will give another update at 4 p.m. today on the status of the firefighting effort. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

