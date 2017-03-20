2-year-old in critical condition after near drowning in Bradenton

iStock photos

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A toddler is listed in critical condition after his father pulled him from the bottom of a pool on Monday.

The near drowning happened at the 3400 block of 57th Street East in Bradenton around 11:49 a.m.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the father was helping his other child get their swimsuit on, when the 2-year-old fell into the pool.

