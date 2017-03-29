2 years in prison for one Christie ally in Bridgegate scandal

Former deputy executive director at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Bill Baroni speaks at a press conference in front of the federal courthouse on May 4, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo: Bryan Thomas/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — The former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to close down access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

The sentencing of Bill Baroni's co-conspirator, Bridget Anne Kelly, is scheduled for early this afternoon. Kelly, 44, and Baroni, 45, were found guilty in November of deliberately causing gridlock in Fort Lee, N.J., in a scheme to punish the town’s mayor for refusing to endorse New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s 2013 re-election.

Kelly is Christie's former deputy chief of staff. Baroni is the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns and operates the bridge.

The pair were found guilty on seven counts of conspiracy, fraud, and civil rights violations. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to impose a prison term of about three years for each defendant for what they called “a stunningly brazen and vindictive abuse of power.”

Kelly’s and Baroni’s lawyers requested a sentence of probation and community service. Kelly, a single mother of three minors and a 20-year-old, also suggested a period of home confinement.

Wednesday's sentencing capped a 3½-year political drama that irreversibly damaged the governor's reputation, undermined his presidential campaign, and made the so-called Bridgegate scandal the butt of late night talk show jokes. The scandal also led to an investigation that brought down Christie’s friend and mentor David Samson, a former New Jersey attorney general, who appeared in the same courthouse at the beginning of March.

Samson, Christie’s top appointee at the Port Authority, was sentenced to one year’s home confinement for using his position as chairman of the agency to bribe United Airlines into running a money-losing flight between Newark and an airport close to his vacation home in South Carolina.

The (Bergen County, N.J.) Record