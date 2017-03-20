2017 NCAA Tournament March Madness Sweet 16 tip times, TV channels

The Florida Gators will take on Wisconsin in the final Sweet 16 tilt on Friday night at 10 p.m. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, Kim Klement)

The first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament are in the books and the Sweet 16 is set.

The biggest surprises of the first weekend of March Madness? Reigning national champion Villanova was ousted by No. 8 Wisconsin on Saturday. That was followed on Sunday as Duke and Louisville -- two No. 2 seeds from the ACC -- were upset.

Also on Sunday, No. 2 Kentucky avoided a scare and outlasted a feisty Wichita State squad 65-62.

So let’s take a breather for a few days and get ready for some great games on Thursday and Friday.

NOTE: The national semifinals (Final Four) from Phoenix will be televised Saturday, April 1, on CBS. The national championship will air Monday, April 3, on CBS.

Thursday’s Sweet 16 Tip Times

7:09 p.m. CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 3 Oregon, Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

7:39 p.m. TBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Lewis Johnson

Approx. 9:39 p.m. CBS: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 1 Kansas, Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

Approx. 10:09 p.m. TBS: No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 2 Arizona, Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Lewis Johnson

Friday’s Sweet 16 Tip Times

7:09 p.m. CBS: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 1 North Carolina,: Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

7:29 p.m. TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Baylor,: Verne Lundquist /Jim Spanarkel // Allie LaForce

Approx. 9:39 p.m. CBS: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 2 Kentucky,: Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

Approx. 9:59 p.m. TBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Florida Verne Lundquist /Jim Spanarkel // Allie LaForce

CBS Sports