You spend a lot of time in your car, right? May as well have it say something about you! Lots of drivers have submitted and reviewed license plate messages. Sometimes those requests get rejected. Below are the license plates that Florida has decided have no place on our roads. They are the license plate rejects!

WARNING: Some people may find the content people tried to get on their plates objectionable. Be careful before scrolling down!

0RGASM

69 PAD

AGINA

BAD ASS

BAD PSY

BADD ASS

BBC4YOU

BDASS

D PUESSY

DO 6969

DAMNED

DS NUTS

F ISIS

FKOFF

FKIT

FKNH00N

FKWME

HEDBTCH

I HRTVAG

ILV69

IM6U9

JASS2

KILL

KILLL

KXKKXXK

LOL GTFO

LONG D

LV VULVA

MINCHIA

MUSTFAP

MYBITC1

N0FKNWY

N16 6GR

PHUQNA2

SOAPY 69

U DICK

U FTARD

UASS

UJAGOFF

WTF03

ZRO FKZ

