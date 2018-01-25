You spend a lot of time in your car, right? May as well have it say something about you! Lots of drivers have submitted and reviewed license plate messages. Sometimes those requests get rejected. Below are the license plates that Florida has decided have no place on our roads. They are the license plate rejects!
WARNING: Some people may find the content people tried to get on their plates objectionable. Be careful before scrolling down!
0RGASM
69 PAD
AGINA
BAD ASS
BAD PSY
BADD ASS
BBC4YOU
BDASS
D PUESSY
DO 6969
DAMNED
DS NUTS
F ISIS
FKOFF
FKIT
FKNH00N
FKWME
HEDBTCH
I HRTVAG
ILV69
IM6U9
JASS2
KILL
KILLL
KXKKXXK
LOL GTFO
LONG D
LV VULVA
MINCHIA
MUSTFAP
MYBITC1
N0FKNWY
N16 6GR
PHUQNA2
SOAPY 69
U DICK
U FTARD
UASS
UJAGOFF
WTF03
ZRO FKZ
