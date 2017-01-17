24-year-old Colo. Maserati employee killed in wreck

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A 24-year-old man killed in what appears to have been a high-speed crash over the weekend worked at the Maserati dealership that owned the vehicle, Douglas County sheriff’s investigators confirmed Monday.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the man was Brandon Gianopoulos of Fort Collins.

Gianopoulos apparently lost control of the 2017 Maserati sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning as he was driving near C-470 and Lucent in Highlands Ranch.

A passer-by called for help about 9:40 a.m. Saturday after discovering the heavily damaged car in a retention pond near the intersection of Plaza Drive and Flyin’ B Way. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Gianopoulos dead inside the car, which was covered by overnight frost.

Douglas County investigators believe excessive speed was a factor in the wreck. He was the only person in the car when it crashed.

The car was owned by Mike Ward Maserati, where Gianopoulos was an employee. According to the sheriff’s office, Gianopoulos had access to the vehicle through his employment.

According to his LinkedIn page, Gianopoulos had been a sales associate at the dealership since October.

On Friday night at 7:25, a live video appeared on his Facebook account.

The 27-second clip shows someone behind the wheel of a Maserati accelerating from 2 miles an hour to 111 miles an hour.

The sheriff's office is not commenting on whether or not the social media video was a factor in the crash.

Monday afternoon, Mike Ward released the following statement:

Brandon was a wonderful young man who will be deeply missed by his family and by his co-workers at Mike Ward Automotive. It is impossible for us to understand why these things happen and we are all extremely saddened by this tragedy. Our condolences go out to his family and all that knew and loved Brandon. Our Prayers are with you all.

