25-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2008 Suzi GSX1300 motorcycle was traveling on US Hwy 41, south of 2nd Ave. around 6:06 p.m. Saturday when it collided with another vehicle.

A second vehicle, a 2006 Ford van, was attempting to turn left towards 2nd Ave. SE as the motorcycle was traveling at a very fast speed. As the van turned left, the motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Jamie Halley, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The second driver had no reported injuries.

