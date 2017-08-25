2nd person arrested in armed robbery of 86-year-old woman

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

A second person has been arrested in the armed robbery of an 86-year-old Brandon woman, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say Angela Roseboro, 25, of Tampa is the girlfriend of the previously arrested Marcus Wayne Hunt, 28, of Tampa. She has been charged with robbery with a firearm.

On Monday, the victim went shopping at Walmart, 11110 Causeway Blvd., Brandon, and drove home. She was unaware she had been watched by Hunt and Roseboro in a vehicle, deputies said.

As she was unloading her groceries, Hunt got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at her, deputies said. He then took her purse from her forcefully, got back in the vehicle and fled, according to deputies.

The purse was found in a trash can at a convenience store in Tampa.

Roseboro was arrested Friday and is being held without bond.

Hunt was arrested Tuesday and is still being held without bond.

