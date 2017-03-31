3 arrested in connection to I-85 fire, collapse

ATLANTA -- Three people have been arrested after a massive fire under I-85 caused a huge chunk of the roadway to collapse Thursday, multiple officials confirm.

The fire began in the middle of rush hour and brought Atlanta traffic on both sides of the busy Interstate to a complete standstill, as giant flames and plumes of black smoke billowed. (Click here to see video of the collapse)

Officials still don't know what materials fueled the destructive fire, but investigators indicate that the three people, who haven't yet been identified, are connected to the fire. The state Fire Marshal and the Atlanta Fire Department both confirmed the arrests. At this time, authorities have not indicated what charges the three people will face. 11Alive is working to get more information on what those may be.

Gov. Deal declared a state of emergency for Fulton County Thursday and urged drivers to avoid the large section of I-85 if at all possible.

On Friday, GDOT and other state officials gave an update on the status of the destruction. They said stretches of both the northbound and southbound lanes on I-85 would have to be rebuilt. Crews haven't been able to determine a timeframe for when repairs to the roadway would begin, but officials said reconstruction would be time consuming.

According to GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurray, the area where the fire started is part of the state's right-of-way and was being used as a secured storage area for "construction materials, equipment and supplies."

