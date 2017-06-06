3 people shot in Tampa, deputies say

Three men were shot Tuesday afternoon in what Hillsborough County deputies say does not appear to be a random shooting.
Deputies were called about 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 7800 block of Rideout Road in Tampa, where they found the victims.
One victim is being treated at the scene, and two victims have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, deputies said.
South 78th Street will be closed until about 5 p.m., deputies said
