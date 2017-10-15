300 confirmed dead from Somalia blast
Mourners started burying the victims of twin bombings in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Monday as the death toll rose to more than 300. It is the deadliest attack in the country's history and one of the worst in the world in recent years.
