TAMPA -- A 4-year-old girl was left behind in a daycare van after the driver exited the vehicle without realizing the child was sleeping in the back.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident which happened near 9455 Harney Road in Thonotosassa Friday morning.

According to deputies, the transport van from the Orient Road Child Development Center at 5708 Orient Road in Tampa experienced a flat tire forcing the driver to pull over. The driver left van and called for a second van, which came later to pick up the driver, three infants and the 4-year-old.

HCSO said that the second van arrived more than an hour later and workers transferred three of the children into the vehicle.

The 4-year-old girl woke up after the other transport left, but was able to leave the van and walk to a nearby Hillsborough County Transportation building to ask for help. The employees then contacted HCSO.

There was no information provided on whether the driver or the daycare would be charged in this incident. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

