4-year-old girl dies after Texas boating accident

TEMPLE -- Police are investigating after a boating accident left a 4-year-old girl dead and her father seriously hurt.

It happened Friday at Temple Lake Park. Temple police say the two were swimming when a recreational house boat ran over them.

Temple Police say the girl was caught in the propeller of the boat and when her father tried to save her, his legs were severed in the process.

The two were taken to Scott and White Hospital, where Katlyn Oliver died from her injuries. Her father is still listed in serious condition.

The suspect, Jason Bernal, was arrested and is currently in the Bell County Jail pending charges. Temple Police are continuing their investigation into this case.

