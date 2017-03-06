5 differences in Trump's new travel ban

TOPSHOT - (L-R) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly arrive to deliver remarks on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump signed a revised ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority nations Monday -- one with a reduced scope so Iraqis and permanent US residents are exempt. The White House said Trump signed the order -- which temporarily freezes new visas for Syrians, Iranians, Libyans, Somalis, Yemenis and Sudanese citizens -- behind closed doors "this morning". / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN, This content is subject to copyright.)

Here are major changes in President Trump's temporary travel ban for a number of majority-Muslim nations to overcome legal challenges that led federal judges to block the original Jan. 27 order.

Effective date

The new order takes effect in 10 days rather than immediately. Trump's original ban led to chaos at U.S. and international airports, as thousands of visa holders were blocked from entering the country or detained after arriving in the United States.

Iraq excluded

Iraq, which is working closely with the U.S. military to defeat the Islamic State, is excluded from the new list. Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase cooperation with the U.S. government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa, according to the fact sheet released by the Trump administration.

Indefinite ban on Syrians lifted

The indefinite ban on Syrians is lifted under the new travel. They will now be subject to same 90-day ban on travelers and 120 days for refugees.

"I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States," the original order read. Under the original ban, Syrians would have been barred until Trump felt that "sufficient changes" had been made to screening procedures.

President Obama had allowed 10,000 refugees fleeing Syria's civil war to enter the United States in 2016.

Green card holders not affected

Nationals of the six countries with legal permanent residence in the U.S. (known as green cards) are not affected, as they were under the Jan. 27 order. Federal judges had expressed concern about barring legitimate visa holders. People with valid visas as of Monday are also exempt.

No religious preferences

The new ban has no preference for “religious minorities,” such as Christians claiming persecution in mostly Muslim nations.

