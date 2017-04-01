WTSP
1 dead, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Tampa

10News Staff , WTSP 7:12 AM. EDT April 01, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. -- A drive-by shooting left one person dead and four others injured early Saturday at a lounge on South Howard Avenue. 

The shooting, which was reported at 4:30 a.m., appears to have resulted from a dispute earlier, according to Tampa police. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Palace Lounge, 219 S. Howard Ave.

Officers are interviewing a man they believe might be the gunman.

The intersection at West Platt Street and South Howard Avenue is closed as the investigation continues.

 

