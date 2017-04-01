1 dead, 4 wounded in drive-by shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- A drive-by shooting left one person dead and four others injured early Saturday at a lounge on South Howard Avenue.
The shooting, which was reported at 4:30 a.m., appears to have resulted from a dispute earlier, according to Tampa police. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Palace Lounge, 219 S. Howard Ave.
Officers are interviewing a man they believe might be the gunman.
The intersection at West Platt Street and South Howard Avenue is closed as the investigation continues.
TFR on scene with multiple units 219 S Howard Ave report of 5 individuals shot— Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) April 1, 2017
