5-year-old airlifted from Disney resort after water scare

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 5-year-old child was airlifted to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children on Monday following a water emergency at Disney's Art of Animation Resort, according to the Reedy Creek Fire Department.

Firefighters, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, were alerted to a possible drowning situation at the resort on Animation Way and went to investigate.

The child has been listed in stable condition.

