50 Floor's special deal

We talk to 50 Floor about a great deal for those homeowners affected by Hurricane Irma.

Great Day Tampa Bay , WTSP 11:34 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

50 Floor has everything from wood, to tile, to carpets. Mention ‘Great Day,’ you’ll get $100 off the job. Plus, this month’s special offer includes 60 % OFF ALL MATERIAL! What a deal!  Even better… due to Hurricane Irma, they are offering those homeowners who have damaged flooring a special offer of zero percent down and zero percent interest for a year. Go to 50floor.com for more details. 

