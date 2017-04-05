6 signs that you're addicted to your cell phone

(Thinkstock)

We use our cellphones for just about everything but the same things that make our lives so convenient, are also ruining them.

Cell phones are constantly being improved, which in turn increases the likelihood of overuse and addiction.

Just this week, a New York teenage girl was struck and killed by a train after trying to retrieve a cellphone from the tracks.

Per the PEW Research Center, 67% of smartphone owners have admitted to checking their phone for calls or messages when their phone didn't vibrate or ring.

There is treatment groups and centers to help those addicted to technology.

Morningside Recovery specializes in diagnoses of nomophobia, which means the fear of being without your mobile device.

The organization has locations in Texas, California and Arizona.:

Camp Grounded consists of a digital detox catered towards adults.

Here are some signs you're addicted to your cell phone:

· A need to use the cell phone more and more often to achieve the same desired effect.

· Persistent failed attempts to use cell phone less often.

· Preoccupation with smartphone use.

· Turns to cell phone when experiencing unwanted feelings such as anxiety or depression.

· Has put a relationship or job at risk due to excessive cell phone use.

· Withdrawal, when cell phone or network is unreachable.



